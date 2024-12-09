Hufanga's return forms strong duo alongside 49ers rookie Mustapha

SANTA CLARA — Talanoa Hufanga’s return in the 49ers' 38-18 win over the Chicago Bears on Sunday at Levi's Stadium lifted the team emotionally, while also elevating San Francisco's play on the field.

Coach Kyle Shanahan was excited to see the veteran safety in the game after being sidelined with a wrist injury following his return from an ACL injury suffered during the 2023 NFL season. Hufanga is known for his energetic spirit, and the head coach could feel the difference.

“I was just pumped to get Huf out there in uniform,” Shanahan said after the game. “We weren’t sure how it was going to go this week with him being back for practice, and we thought he looked real good. Then when he told me he had the confidence to play on Friday, I was pumped to start him.”

Hufanga was on the field for much of the game starting along side of rookie Malik Mustapha. The two forged a friendship when the veteran reached out the rookie upon being selected by San Francisco No. 124 overall in the 2024 NFL Draft.

While Sunday was the first time the two safeties have played in an actual game together, Hufanga and Mustapha have spent enough time with each other to form a solid foundation of trust.

“I got some time with him a little bit, obviously not playing, but in practice, got to play with him a little bit, and see how he likes to operate,” Hufanga said. “Very aggressive player, very smart, instinctual, physical, and I love playing with him. One of my favorites for sure.”

Mustapha has been making a name for himself with nine starts, registering 57 tackles — 22 solo and two for a loss. The rookie has also logged one interception and one pass breakup.

“Excited to see him out there and the way he stepped up this year,” Hufanga said. “I don’t even want to say stepped up. I think that’s just his style of ball and how he plays. I’m proud of him for sure.”

The 49ers have a short week to prepare for a visit from the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday Night Football. Because of his recent wrist injury, Hufanga played with a club shaped cast on his right hand and wrist to prevent any further damage. It appears the contraption is not hindering his performance on the field.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. >Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

“Just to get him out there, the emotions of it I think sparked our team,” Shanahan said. “It looked like he played real well, just from what I saw live. I’ll see on the tape, but just the type of guy Huf is, getting him back on the field with us throughout the week, and then in the game, I think fired our guys up.”

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast