Cornerback Brown, 49ers agree to free-agent contract, per agency

By Taylor Wirth

NBC Universal, Inc.

The 49ers are adding depth to the defensive secondary after losing veteran cornerback Charvarius Ward.

San Francisco has agreed to a free-agent contract with former Seattle Seahawks cornerback Tre Brown, his agency, The Sports Entertainment Group, announced in a post on Instagram.

The length of the contract and the financial terms have not been reported as of this writing.

Brown was selected by Seattle in the fourth round (No. 137) of the 2021 NFL Draft, and in four seasons with the Seahawks, recorded one interception, eight passes defensed, two forced fumbles, one sack and 74 combines tackles in 39 games (13 starts).

The 5-foot-10, 185-pound Brown likely will provide the 49ers depth at one of the cornerback positions, likely behind either Deommodore Lenoir or Renardo Green.

