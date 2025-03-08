49ers claim cornerback Tre Tomlinson off waivers from Rams

The 49ers have bolstered their depth at secondary with a wavier-wire addition.

San Francisco claimed former Los Angeles Rams cornerback Tre Tomlinson off waivers on Friday, the team announced.

The Rams selected Tomlinson with the No. 182 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. He appeared in 15 games during his two-season stint with Los Angeles, recording five tackles and eight special teams tackles.

The 25-year-old starred at Texas Christian University, helping the Horned Frogs make it to the 2023 College Football National Championship Game.

With veteran cornerback Charvarius Ward set to become a free agent and likely signing elsewhere, filling out the secondary is a big target for San Francisco general manager John Lynch this offseason.

Tomlinson fits the bill, and his physical style of play could work well in Robert Saleh’s defense.

