How 49ers are supporting Williams, Ward through unthinkable tragedies

Tragedy has hit the 49ers organization again as Trent Williams’ family on Monday announced the passing of their stillborn son, and previously, his twin sister.

Coach Kyle Shanahan was very emotional when sharing that the All-Pro left tackle spent time with his family to grieve last week after the family's loss on Nov. 24.

“He did a little bit of that last week,” Shanahan said of Williams' absence at the facility, with a slight crack in his voice. “Something that happened that last week and he was there at the hospital with her and got to meet him and say bye. And then he had to cremate him on Friday, so he's been dealing with that and he's working through it. But we're all just trying to be here for him through it all.”

Shanahan believes that players being around each other during these incredibly sorrowful events can offer much-needed support for each other. While it’s difficult, they often can find solace with their brothers.

“When you’ve got to deal with tragedies like this, it's hard as a coach, it's hard as a friend, it's hard as a family member, it's hard for everybody,” Shanahan said. “But we spend a lot of time with each other, and that's what's cool about a football team.

“Whatever you go through, the good or the bad, we go through it together. I do like that they have this, they have a group of guys they can go to, a group of guys that could see them every day. And you can't ever escape that full grief, but I do think it's nice for those guys to have another avenue to get out on the football field, to get around teammates and things like that.”

Just over a month ago on Oct. 29, 49ers cornerback Charvarius Ward announced the passing of his nearly 2-year-old daughter, Amani Joy. Ward spent several weeks away from the facility to grieve with his family, missing three games.

Shanahan was proud of Ward for his return to the field Sunday, for what it meant emotionally.

“I thought it was a huge step by Mooney this week, just from a personal level,” Shanahan said. "When something like that happens, you don't really want to jump back into anything. You’ve got to kind of make yourself. And I was real proud of him fighting through this week.

“Even though it was hard and I'm sure he didn't always want to do it, but he got through the week of practice, got through the game and I think that was a real step for him just going forward with his life. And that's the thing everybody's got to do in those situations, but it's nice when you have a group of guys that you're around every day and that you're close with that can help you through it.”

Williams, who has missed two games with an ankle injury, still is in the process of rehabbing in order to return to the field. Shanahan is hopeful it will be sooner than later, but it will depend on how Williams' body responds to treatment.

“Trent's really trying to get back out here,” Shanahan said. “His ankle isn't healing the way we want. We can't get the swelling down, so that's why I'd like to say it's day to day, week to week, because we're expecting the swelling to go down and it just hasn’t.

“We're trying to be patient with it. I know he's being patient with it. Hopefully it'll take a turn in the right direction this week, but it hasn't yet, so there's no guarantees.”

No matter the level of grief and emotions, Shanahan stressed that there still is a job to do on the field, just as in any line of work. As people go through the ups and downs of life, they are expected to eventually return to work, no matter how heavy the burden of loss is.

“You have to,” Shanahan said. “That’s the challenge. Lots of things going on in life, but everybody does have a job to do, and so you’ve got to respect those challenges. You’ve got to respect what people are going through, but you’ve got to also help pull people together to do their job. And we're a team that counts on everybody."

The 49ers will return to the practice field Wednesday after taking Tuesday off for rest and rehabilitation in order to prepare for their next game just a few days away.

