Holdout Trent Williams returns to the 49ers before the season opener, his agents say

By Josh Dubow | Associated Press

All-Pro left tackle Trent Williams has ended his contract holdout and reported to the San Francisco 49ers to finalize a new deal.

Williams' agency, Elite Loyalty Sports, posted on social media Tuesday that Williams was set to rejoin the team six days before the season opener against the New York Jets.

Williams had been back home in Texas for all of training camp while seeking a new deal, accumulating more than $5 million in mandatory fines for missing camp and three preseason games.

But he is now set to get a new contract, with the 49ers resolving both of their major contract disputes before the season opener. San Francisco signed star receiver Brandon Aiyuk to a four-year, $120 million extension last Thursday, ending his contract “hold in.”

The moves mean the Niners will have nearly every significant player from last season's standout offense back to start the 2024 season. The only players missing who played at least 200 snaps on offense last season are fill-in guard Jon Feliciano, backup tight end Charlie Woerner and No. 4 receiver Ray-Ray McCloud.

Getting Williams back might have been the most important because he is one of the most irreplaceable pieces on a star-studded roster.

The 36-year-old Williams was owed $20.05 million this season under the six-year, $138.1 million deal he signed in 2021 but now is set to get a new deal to replace the final three years on his current contract.

Williams’ average annual value of just over $23 million has been surpassed by five offensive linemen since he became the richest player at the position when he signed the deal, with Tristan Wirfs, Penei Sewell and Christian Darrisaw all getting deals this offseason worth at least $26 million a year.

Williams has been widely considered the top offensive linemen in the game in recent years. He has been the All-Pro left tackle the past three seasons and has been a major reason for San Francisco’s offensive success.

The Niners open the season Monday night against the Jets.

