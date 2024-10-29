Diggs credits 49ers' ‘great coaching' for SNF win vs. Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs believes he knows why the 49ers got the 30-24 win on “Sunday Night Football” in Week 8 of the 2024 NFL season.

Kyle Shanahan.

In appearing on “The Edge with Micah Parsons” on Monday, Diggs explained how San Francisco’s coach was a key difference-maker.

“I feel like it was their coach,” Diggs said to Parsons about Shanahan. “They had great coaching. They adjusted to the things we were running. I felt like everything that they called was just a counter to what we were and it was just like SOL.”

"I think we went into the game with the right mindset."



Trevon Diggs talks about the primetime loss to 49ers



Diggs wasn’t slighting his coach, Mike McCarthy. The fifth-year cornerback instead was admiring Shanahan, and for good reason.

San Francisco, without superstar running back Christian McCaffrey and key wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk, dropped 30 points on Dallas; As Diggs said, the 49ers had answers for everything.

It also is worth mentioning that Diggs is winless against Shanahan’s 49ers, including the playoffs, in his last four matchups against San Francisco. Shanahan has had the Cowboys’ number lately.

After Diggs finished discussing Shanahan, the All-Pro brought up San Francisco’s players who were tough matchups.

“They got good players,” Diggs said. “[wide receiver Deebo Samuel] had a great game, George Kittle -- Hall of Fame [tight end] -- and [quarterback Brock Purdy] is over here doing his thing as well, so you know they got pieces.

“They got the right pieces so they were executing.”

Diggs wasn’t kidding about the 49ers’ offense.

Purdy completed 18 of 26 passes with 260 yards and a touchdown. Samuel collected four receptions for 71 yards in his return from pneumonia. Kittle celebrated National Tight Ends Day with six grabs for 128 yards and a score.

San Francisco handled Dallas fair and square.

And Diggs acknowledged it from top to bottom.

