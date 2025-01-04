49ers activate Taylor to face Cardinals, place Burford on IR

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Veteran receiver Trent Taylor will be in uniform for the 49ers on Sunday for only the second time this season.

The 49ers on Saturday made several roster moves, including placing two more players on injured reserve, for the team’s season finale against the Arizona Cardinals.

Taylor and undrafted rookie offensive lineman Drake Nugent were flexed up from the practice squad to play on Sunday.

In addition, the 49ers activated defensive lineman Alex Barrett and linebacker DeShaun White from the practice squad.

The 49ers placed offensive lineman Spencer Burford and linebacker Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles on injured reserve in order to make room for Barrett and White on the 53-man roster.

The 49ers finish the season with 18 players on injured reserve, including high-profile starters Christian McCaffrey, Brandon Aiyuk, Trent Williams and Javon Hargrave.

Taylor spent his first four NFL seasons with the 49ers (2017-2020) before signing with the Cincinnati Bengals as a free agent. His best season was as a rookie, when he caught 43 passes for 430 yards and handled punt-return chores.

Neither White nor Nugent has appeared in an NFL regular-season game. White entered the NFL as an undrafted rookie with the Buffalo Bills in 2023. He also spent time with the Raiders before signing with the 49ers' practice squad.

Nugent, a rookie from Stanford and Michigan, was active for the 49ers' game last week but did not play.

Barrett has appeared in two games with the 49ers this season and has two tackles. He saw his first game action this season since 2020, when he played in seven games for the 49ers.

On Friday, the 49ers listed five players as out for the season-ending game against the Cardinals.

Quarterback Brock Purdy (right elbow), wide receiver Deebo Samuel (ribs, wrist), cornerback Deommodore Lenoir (shoulder), Burford (calf) and defensive end Robert Beal (ankle) were listed as out. In addition, Flannigan-Fowles (calf) was listed as doubtful for the game.

Purdy sustained an elbow contusion and nerve inflammation in the 49ers’ 40-34 loss to the Detroit Lions on Monday night.

If the circumstances were different, Purdy might have been able to play in this game. Coach Kyle Shanahan said he believes it would have kept Purdy out of action for one game, at most.

“I think we'd be working him out really hard (Friday) to see if he had a chance for (Sunday),” Shanahan said.

