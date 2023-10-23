Week 7 NFL Power Rankings: Where 49ers stand ahead of Monday Night Football

Week 7 of the NFL season threw us a few curveballs.

Mac Jones, Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots picked themselves off the mat to stun the Buffalo Bills, while the Philadelphia Eagles authored a defensive masterpiece against the high-flying Miami Dolphins.

Elsewhere, Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens pantsed the Detroit Lions and the Atlanta Falcons took control of the NFC South.

While several contenders fell, the San Francisco 49ers will have to beat the Minnesota Vikings on Monday Night Football to keep up with the Eagles atop the NFC standings.

Here's where each team stands after Sunday's Week 7 action:

32. Carolina Panthers (0-6): Panthers can’t lose on a bye week. Hey, some good news in Carolina.

31. Arizona Cardinals (1-6): I don’t see any reason why the Cardinals should play Kyler Murray this season.

30. Green Bay Packers (2-4): The only thing the Packers have done well this season is beat a Bears team that was drinking its own Kool-Aid in Week 1. Thoroughly unimpressive since.

29. Denver Broncos (2-5): A win in October is good for locker room morale, but not if it costs you Drake Maye or Caleb Williams.

28. Las Vegas Raiders (3-4): Josh McDaniels, what is it you would say you do here?

27. Minnesota Vikings (2-4): The Vikings don’t do anything well. The only reason they aren’t 0-6 is a combination of Frank Reich and a Tyson Bagent fumble. Yech.

26. New York Giants (2-5): Tyrod Taylor is exactly why you franchise tag Daniel Jones after last season and don’t pay him $160 million.

25. New England Patriots (2-5): Mac Jones wants people to still believe. As the last remaining member of Mac Jones Island, I have no other choice.

24. Washington Commanders (3-4): Sam Howell looked lost Sunday. Speaking of lost, has Eric Bieniemy figured out that Terry McLaurin is on his team yet?

23. Chicago Bears (2-5): The Bears’ defense has given up just 24 total points and four third-down conversions in the last two games. Run the ball and play good defense is their recipe for success, no matter who is under center.

22. Tennessee Titans (2-4): I know I’m not supposed to doubt Mike Vrabel, but this Titans team has zero redeeming qualities.

21. New Orleans Saints (3-4): New uniform, same old Derek Carr. Raiders fans know that sight all too well.

20. Houston Texans (3-3): C.J. Stroud and Will Anderson are legit franchise cornerstones. The Texans gave up a lot to get both, but they appear to have nailed the evaluation. A rare win for Nick Caserio.

19. Indianapolis Colts (3-3): Gardner Minshew is going to make a lot of money as a gun-for-hire backup QB in the NFL. But with Anthony Richardson done for the season, the Colts might as well head to the bottom to try and get him some help in 2024.

18. Los Angeles Rams (3-4): Matt Stafford was 8-for-12 for 154 yards when targeting Puka Nacua vs. the Steelers. He went 6-for-17 for 77 yards when targeting anyone else. *shrugs*

17. Los Angeles Chargers (2-4): Look if Brandon Staley loses to the Bears next week, he’s got to go.

16. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-4): Baker Mayfield has been good enough, but the Bucs have to find a way to run the ball if they want to truly contend in a bad division.

15. Atlanta Falcons (4-3): I don’t know how the Falcons won that game. Or are 4-3. What the hell is going in the NFC South?

14. New York Jets (3-3): Aaron Rodgers isn’t really going to try and play again this year, right? He’s just going to be doing Ivermectin infomercials every Tuesday with McAfee until the offseason program begins.

13. Seattle Seahawks (4-3): Get the ball to … Jake Bobo?

12. Cincinnati Bengals (3-3): The AFC is going to regret letting the Bengals find their footing.

11. Buffalo Bills (4-3): OK, the Bills might be broken.

10. Cleveland Browns (4-2): It’s almost impossible for defensive players to win MVP, but Myles Garrett is doing his best to enter the conversation.

9. Pittsburgh Steelers (4-2): There’s no reason the Steelers should be 4-2, given how bad Kenny Pickett has played for large stretches of the season. And yet, here we are.

8. Detroit Lions (5-2): In classic Lions fashion, just when you thought you were going to buy, they hype, they give you reason to not believe.

7. Dallas Cowboys (4-2): The Cowboys are contenders in name only until proven otherwise.

6. Jacksonville Jaguars (5-2): The Jaguars just won four games in 19 days. Hell of a job by Doug Pederson.

5. Miami Dolphins (5-2): Miami was out-physicaled by the Eagles, had too many penalties, too many injuries and self-destructed at the end. Vibes should still be good in South Beach.

4. Baltimore Ravens (5-2): Get your Lamar Jackson MVP tickets while you still can (it might be too late).

3. Philadelphia Eagles (6-1): I can't overstate how good the Eagles defense was Sunday against the Dolphins. Take a bow, Sean Desai. Statement delivered.

2. Kansas City Chiefs (6-1): Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift might be an unstoppable trio. Even Matt Nagy can’t derail the not-so-fun Chiefs at this point.

1. San Francisco 49ers (5-1): The injuries to Deebo Samuel and Trent Williams are troubling. The 49ers’ injury luck is like the exhaust port in the Death Star.