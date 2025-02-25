Who 49ers select at pick No. 11 in Kiper's latest mock draft

There is one prospect the biggest draft analysts continue to mock to the 49ers.

After NFL Media's Daniel Jeremiah had San Francisco selecting Michigan cornerback Will Johnson with the No. 11 pick in his latest 2025 mock draft, ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. followed suit.

11. San Francisco 49ers

Will Johnson, CB, Michigan

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 203 pounds

"Johnson is right there with [Travis] Hunter for CB1 in this class despite missing a lot of time in 2024 with an injury," Kiper wrote. "During his time at Michigan, Johnson picked off nine passes, showcasing high-end instincts and quickness. With Charvarius Ward hitting free agency, there's a spot open opposite Deommodore Lenoir at corner, too. The 49ers allowed opponents a 58.5 QBR this past season, ranking in the bottom third. For San Francisco to get back on top in the NFC West, the secondary needs some love.

"Other options include adding to the offensive line (especially with Trent Williams turning 37), shoring up the run defense with a defensive tackle or maybe even dipping into the receiver pool if Deebo Samuel Sr. ends up playing elsewhere."

Many believe the 49ers will prioritize bolstering the offensive and defensive lines this offseason in both free agency and the draft. However, San Francisco still has a plethora of talent on both sides of the ball, and could be in position to take the best player available when they are on the clock.

Perhaps that player will be Johnson, who Jeremiah and Kiper both believe is a fit for the 49ers, who likely will lose veteran corner Charvarius Ward in free agency this offseason.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Johnson, as Kiper alluded to, was limited to just six games during the 2024 season due to an injury, but in 32 career games with the Wolverines, recorded 68 combined tackles (four for a loss), nine interceptions, three defensive touchdowns and 10 passes defensed while being named a First-Team All-American in 2023 and Defensive MVP of the 2024 National Championship Game.

The 21-year-old corner certainly could be a nice fit with Deommodore Lenoir and Renardo Green in the 49ers' defensive backfield.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast