Women of the Niners' customize their gameday outfits on ‘Fit Check Night' at Levi's Stadium

"Women of the Niners" crafted their gameday outfits with Kristin Juszcyzk this Thursday night at Levi's Stadium during "Fit Check Night".

By NBC Bay Area staff

Hundreds of "Women of the Niners" gathered at Levi's Stadium for the second-annual "Fit Check Night" on Thursday.

The event was hosted by clothing designer Kristin Juszczyk, wife of 49ers fullback Kyle Juszcyk, whose custom-made jackets have become very popular with celebrities like Taylor Swift.

During the event, all attendees had the opportunity to customize their own charm necklace or bracelet, and a complimentary Levi's trucker jacket for their next gameday outfit.

