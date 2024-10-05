Women of the Niners' customize their gameday outfits on ‘Fit Check Night' at Levi's Stadium

Hundreds of "Women of the Niners" gathered at Levi's Stadium for the second-annual "Fit Check Night" on Thursday.

The event was hosted by clothing designer Kristin Juszczyk, wife of 49ers fullback Kyle Juszcyk, whose custom-made jackets have become very popular with celebrities like Taylor Swift.

During the event, all attendees had the opportunity to customize their own charm necklace or bracelet, and a complimentary Levi's trucker jacket for their next gameday outfit.