Patriots, Stefon Diggs agree to three-year, $69 million contract: Report

One of the NFL's most productive wide receivers is coming to New England.

By Nick Gosh

The New England Patriots have finally made a substantial upgrade at wide receiver.

The team and free agent wideout Stefon Diggs have agreed to a three-year contract worth $69 million ($26 million guaranteed), per ESPN's Adam Schefter. Diggs was in Foxboro for a visit last week, per multiple reports.

The four-time Pro Bowler joins a Patriots receiving corps that includes Kendrick Bourne, Mack Hollins, Demario Douglas, Kayshon Boutte, Ja’Lynn Polk, Javon Baker, JaQuae Jackson and John Jiles.

Diggs suffered a torn ACL in Week 8 of last season, which ended his first campaign with the Houston Texans early. He was tied for seventh in the NFL in receptions with 47 at the time of the injury. He is on track to be ready to play in Week 1 of the 2025 regular season, per Schefter.

Prior to 2024, Diggs had been one of the most productive and consistent wide receivers in football. He tallied six consecutive 1,000-yard seasons from 2018 through 2023. He averaged 101 receptions per season during that span and never missed more than two games in a single year. He finds the end zone regularly, too, tallying eight or more touchdown receptions in six of his last seven full seasons.

Diggs and Bills quarterback Josh Allen reportedly had a fractured relationship toward the end of the wideout's tenure in Buffalo, but the public feedback from his time in Houston was all positive. Frankly, it was surprising the Texans didn't bring him back.

If healthy, Diggs is still a top-tier wideout and will give Patriots quarterback Drake Maye a dependable target all over the field, including passes deep down the field.

It still makes sense for the Patriots to take a wide receiver early in the 2025 NFL Draft. The 31-year-old Diggs is not a long-term solution for the Patriots.

But in the short term, Diggs is an excellent upgrade to a wide receiver depth chart that badly needed an infusion of high-end talent.

