These five NFL stars were snubbed from the 2024 Pro Bowl Games

It wouldn't be Pro Bowl roster reveal day without debating the biggest snubs.

The NFL on Wednesday revealed the list of AFC and NFC players for the 2024 Pro Bowl Games, which will be held on Thursday, Feb. 1 and Sunday, Feb. 4.

The San Francisco 49ers earned the most selections with nine, headlined by QB Brock Purdy and RB Christian McCaffrey. Meanwhile, the Green Bay Packers, New England Patriots, Washington Commanders and Carolina Panthers were the four teams with no selections.

Of course, things could change with alternate selections, but there are no guarantees. Let's dive into the five biggest snubs from 2024, along with honorable mentions, as well as who the player should've replaced:

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

WR Brandon Aiyuk, San Francisco 49ers

Maybe the 49ers shouldn't be greedy as they had a league-high nine selections, but Brandon Aiyuk should still feel hard done by being snubbed. The 25-year-old star wideout has logged 72 catches on 101 targets for 1,317 yards and seven touchdowns through 15 games. For example, fellow selections A.J. Brown of the Philadelphia Eagles and Puka Nacua of the Los Angeles Rams hit 1,400-plus receiving yards on 151 and 147 targets, respectively.

Combine that with the fact that Aiyuk is one of the league's premier route runners and blocking wide receivers, there's not many better all-around options like him.

Who Aiyuk should replace: A.J. Brown, Eagles -- the second half of the year has been a nightmare.

Brandon Aiyuk

1317 receiving yards (6th)



All 5 WRs ahead of him have at least 101+ RECEPTIONS.



Aiyuk has 101 targets. https://t.co/OKkTaus86a pic.twitter.com/Nx6TuZKShG — Jeff Mueller, PT, DPT (@jmthrivept) January 2, 2024

CB L'Jarius Sneed, Kansas City Chiefs

The Chiefs' defense is an immense part of their success this season, carrying an offense that has uncharacteristically struggled in the Patrick Mahomes era. Cornerback L'Jarius Sneed, 26, has been colossal defending some of the league's best wideouts Kansas City has faced this season.

He's played 570 coverage snaps without allowing a touchdown, with two interceptions and 14 passes defended to his name. There's an argument to be made that he's the best corner in the game, but he won't get to show it in the Pro Bowl.

Who Sneed should replace: Jalen Ramsey, Miami Dolphins -- he's only played nine games to Sneed's 16.

L’Jarius Sneed:



DJ Moore - 3 for 41 yds

Justin Jefferson - 3 for 28 yds

Tyreek Hill - 8 for 62 yds

A.J. Brown - 1 for 8 yds

Stefon Diggs - 4 for 24 yds

Ja’Marr Chase - 3 for 41 yds

Davante Adams - 5 for 73 yds & 1 for 4 yds



0 TD’s allowed on 81 targets this season.



SHUTDOWN 🚫 pic.twitter.com/W9bb0Ywmvo — Let’s Chat Chiefs (@LetsChatChiefs) January 2, 2024

S Antoine Winfield Jr., Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Good luck finding a more versatile safety than the 25-year-old Winfield Jr. The Minnesota product has been sensational on all fronts for Tampa Bay's defense, logging five sacks, five forced fumbles, four fumble recoveries, three interceptions, five stuffs, 12 passes defended and 117 total tackles (73 solo). You really can't ask for more, and he'll probably be a First-Team All-Pro selection despite not being an initial Pro Bowler.

Who Winfield Jr. should've replaced: Budda Baker, Arizona Cardinals -- his stats are all considerably worse than Winfield Jr.'s.

Antoine Winfield Jr. has been a jack of all trades this season:

5 sacks + 5 TFLs

3 INTs + 12 passes defended

5 forced fumbles + 5 fumble recoveries



📺: #NOvsTB — Sunday 1pm ET on FOX

📱: Stream on #NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/xuv1PmUkue — NFL (@NFL) December 30, 2023

WR Amon-Ra St. Brown, Detroit Lions

The third-year wideout out of USC has posted career-high numbers all across the board in Detroit: 112 catches on 154 targets, 1,371 yards, 12.2 yards per catch, nine touchdowns and 70 first downs. Oh, and he's played in his fewest games thus far at 15. Jared Goff and the Lions' offense wouldn't be as good as they are without St. Brown, but the 24-year-old will have to wait to see his name picked.

Who St. Brown should've replaced: Mike Evans, Tampa Bay Buccaneers -- Evans is as elite as they get and deserving, but his numbers and impact this year isn't the same as St. Brown's.

Amon-Ra St. Brown has quietly had a monster season so far! Here are his wide receiver ranks heading into Week 18 ⬇️



Receptions: T-2️⃣nd

Yards: 5️⃣th

Receiving TDs: T-5️⃣th pic.twitter.com/n0JipRAbOs — NFL on DAZN (@NFLonDAZN) January 4, 2024

QB Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills

The player with the most total touchdowns in the league did not get picked. Allen has thrown 27 touchdowns and ran in 15, with tush pushes not being the primary source. The 27-year-old has developed a turnover-prone habit that has hurt his team in the biggest games, but that risky nature has also paid off with wins in key moments.

Who Allen should've replaced: Tua Tagovailoa, Dolphins -- Tagovailoa has enjoyed a career year, but Allen wouldn't get in over Lamar Jackson or Patrick Mahomes. It'll come down to the Week 18 AFC East division decider.

Josh Allen is the first QB in the Super Bowl Era with 8+ rush TD in a 5-game span.



Definition of a dual threat. (by @FastTwitchDrink) pic.twitter.com/BIaN1tdG3W — NFL (@NFL) January 2, 2024

Honorable mentions

DT Kobie Turner, Los Angeles Rams: The third-round rookie has been a gem for the Rams. His statistics are eerily similar to Pro Bowl nominee Aaron Donald, with Turner also having one more sack.

WR DJ Moore, Chicago Bears: The 26-year-old has 92 catches on 130 targets for 1,300 yards and eight touchdowns. The Bears wideout seemingly reacted to the snub on social media, though it would be hard for him to displace someone else.

LB Quincy Williams, New York Jets: The Jets' defensive unit remains one of the league's best despite a struggling offense, with the 27-year-old Williams coming into his own this year. His 10 passes defended is second most among all linebackers and he leads all linebackers with 93 stops. It'd be difficult to slot him in over one of the two Baltimore Ravens standouts, but he deserved a shout.