When is the NFL Draft? Here a full guide, including dates, location and order

Here's everything to know about the 2025 NFL Draft.

By Logan Reardon

It's finally draft month.

As the calendar turns to April, the NFL Draft is finally within sight.

Free agency is essentially complete and trades have been made across the league. That just leaves the draft as the final opportunity for teams to improve their rosters. Over three days toward the end of this month, 257 players will see their dream realized by being drafted.

Here's everything to know about the 2025 NFL Draft:

When is the 2025 NFL Draft?

The 2025 NFL Draft will take place from April 24-26.

  • Round 1: Thursday, April 24 at 8 p.m. ET
  • Rounds 2-3: Friday, April 25 at 7 p.m. ET
  • Rounds 4-7: Saturday, April 26 at 12 p.m. ET

Where is the 2025 NFL Draft?

For the first time ever, the NFL Draft is headed to Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Draft events will take place at historic Lambeau Field, marking the second straight year where an NFC North team plays host (Detroit in 2024). The draft will move on to Pittsburgh in 2026.

2025 NFL Draft order

The full list of 257 picks is set, but that can obviously change at any moment with a trade.

Here's a look at the first-round order as of April 1, with no trades having been made yet:

  1. Tennessee Titans
  2. Cleveland Browns
  3. New York Giants
  4. New England Patriots
  5. Jacksonville Jaguars
  6. Las Vegas Raiders
  7. New York Jets
  8. Carolina Panthers
  9. New Orleans Saints
  10. Chicago Bears
  11. San Francisco 49ers
  12. Dallas Cowboys
  13. Miami Dolphins
  14. Indianapolis Colts
  15. Atlanta Falcons
  16. Arizona Cardinals
  17. Cincinnati Bengals
  18. Seattle Seahawks
  19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  20. Denver Broncos
  21. Pittsburgh Steelers
  22. Los Angeles Chargers
  23. Green Bay Packers
  24. Minnesota Vikings
  25. Houston Texans
  26. Los Angeles Rams
  27. Baltimore Ravens
  28. Detroit Lions
  29. Washington Commanders
  30. Buffalo Bills
  31. Kansas City Chiefs
  32. Philadelphia Eagles

How to watch the 2025 NFL Draft

NFL Draft coverage will air on ESPN, ABC and NFL Network.

