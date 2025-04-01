It's finally draft month.
As the calendar turns to April, the NFL Draft is finally within sight.
Free agency is essentially complete and trades have been made across the league. That just leaves the draft as the final opportunity for teams to improve their rosters. Over three days toward the end of this month, 257 players will see their dream realized by being drafted.
Here's everything to know about the 2025 NFL Draft:
When is the 2025 NFL Draft?
The 2025 NFL Draft will take place from April 24-26.
- Round 1: Thursday, April 24 at 8 p.m. ET
- Rounds 2-3: Friday, April 25 at 7 p.m. ET
- Rounds 4-7: Saturday, April 26 at 12 p.m. ET
Where is the 2025 NFL Draft?
NFL
For the first time ever, the NFL Draft is headed to Green Bay, Wisconsin.
Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.
Draft events will take place at historic Lambeau Field, marking the second straight year where an NFC North team plays host (Detroit in 2024). The draft will move on to Pittsburgh in 2026.
2025 NFL Draft order
The full list of 257 picks is set, but that can obviously change at any moment with a trade.
Here's a look at the first-round order as of April 1, with no trades having been made yet:
- Tennessee Titans
- Cleveland Browns
- New York Giants
- New England Patriots
- Jacksonville Jaguars
- Las Vegas Raiders
- New York Jets
- Carolina Panthers
- New Orleans Saints
- Chicago Bears
- San Francisco 49ers
- Dallas Cowboys
- Miami Dolphins
- Indianapolis Colts
- Atlanta Falcons
- Arizona Cardinals
- Cincinnati Bengals
- Seattle Seahawks
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Denver Broncos
- Pittsburgh Steelers
- Los Angeles Chargers
- Green Bay Packers
- Minnesota Vikings
- Houston Texans
- Los Angeles Rams
- Baltimore Ravens
- Detroit Lions
- Washington Commanders
- Buffalo Bills
- Kansas City Chiefs
- Philadelphia Eagles
How to watch the 2025 NFL Draft
NFL Draft coverage will air on ESPN, ABC and NFL Network.