NFL Rumors: Antonio Brown Says He ‘might Be Somewhere in Less Than 24 Hours'

The Antonio Brown saga took a turn Sunday night when there was a report the Bills were the team he would call his next home.

But, that report turned out to be wrong as the team's general manager, Brandon Beane explained on Friday morning. So, we continued to wait on whether or not a new team would surface as the front-runners -- and according to Brown himself, we may not have to wait long.

The seven-time Pro Bowl wide receiver said in an Instagram live (while he was at the gym) he might be going somewhere within the next 24 hours:

And one commenter noticed he was sporting black and gray garb -- the colors of the Raiders. While this could just be a coincidence, Oakland has been tied to AB with Gruden indicating he would love to have him as a part of his roster -- and so would quarterback Derek Carr.

But for now, we wait -- for a decision, and perhaps the next live video from Brown.