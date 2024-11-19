Philadelphia Flyers

Referee Mitch Dunning stretchered off ice at Flyers vs. Avalanche game

Dunning collided with an Avalanche defenseman in the first period at the Wells Fargo Center

By Jordan Hall

NBC Universal, Inc.

Referee Mitch Dunning was stretchered off the ice in the first period of the Flyers-Avalanche game Monday night at the Wells Fargo Center after colliding with Colorado defenseman Josh Manson.

The 32-year-old Dunning fell hard to the ice and was visibly in pain after Manson inadvertently collided with him around the blue line. The incident occurred 6:23 minutes into the game.

With play stopped, Dunning was tended to by the medical staff of the Flyers and Avalanche. Manson checked on Dunning as the referee was being stretchered off the ice.

The game eventually resumed with three officials.

Dunning was taken to the hospital for precautionary reasons. NHL public relations announced that all neurological signs were normal for Dunning, who was fully communicative and could move all of his extremities.

Dunning has been a full-time NHL referee since 2022.

