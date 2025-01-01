Why Sharks are in good place despite eight-game losing streak

Editor's note: Sheng Peng is a regular contributor to NBC Sports California’s Sharks coverage. You can read more of his coverage on San Jose Hockey Now, listen to him on the San Jose Hockey Now Podcast, and follow him on Twitter at @Sheng_Peng.

The San Jose Sharks are in a good place right now.

Really.

Rock-bottom for the Sharks was last year, when they were the second-worst team of the salary cap era, with a .287 Points %. Their -150 Goal Differential was the worst since the 1993-94 Ottawa Senators’ -196.

The 2024-25 Sharks weren’t going to turn into the Florida Panthers overnight.

A rebuild, after all, is incremental, and San Jose is getting incrementally better, even after a flat 4-0 loss on New Year’s Eve to the Philadelphia Flyers, their eighth-straight loss.

