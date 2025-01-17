Ryan Warsofsky

Sharks' biggest consistency seven games into 2025 is inconsistency

By Sheng Peng

The only thing consistent about the Sharks in 2025 is their inconsistency.

On New Year’s Eve, the Sharks offered “no desperation” in a 4-0 loss to the Philadelphia Flyers, San Jose's eighth consecutive loss.

On Jan. 2 and 4, the Sharks toppled Eastern Conference powers Tampa Bay Lightning and New Jersey Devils.

“The most important thing is we figured out the recipe of how we need to play, and it can’t go, it can’t waver,” Sharks head coach Ryan Warsofsky said.

San Jose wavered on Jan. 7 and Jan. 10 with sub-standard efforts in losses to the Vegas Golden Knights and Utah Hockey Club.

“We’re not getting it done enough consistently to be winning club at the moment,” Henry Thrun said.

On Jan. 11 and 14, the Sharks outplayed the Minnesota Wild in a loss, then doubled up the red-hot Detroit Red Wings 6-3.

“I think our guys are starting to understand our identity and how we need to play,” Warsofsky said.

But then, on Thursday night, the Sharks no-showed two periods — the Columbus Blue Jackets outshot them 25-8 through 40 minutes — on the way to a 4-1 defeat.

