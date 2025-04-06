Goodrow's ‘important' value to Sharks on display in loss to Kraken

Editor's note: Sheng Peng is a regular contributor to NBC Sports California’s Sharks coverage. You can read more of his coverage on San Jose Hockey Now, listen to him on the San Jose Hockey Now Podcast, and follow him on Twitter at @Sheng_Peng.

Barclay Goodrow isn’t the player that he used to be.

But he’s still a valuable player that the young Sharks can learn a lot from.

It’s not just about the willingness of Goodrow (23) to take on 6-foot-7 Jamie Oleksiak (24) after the giant felled Mario Ferraro (38) with a hard hit, at the end of a 5-1 loss to the Seattle Kraken.

It’s a mentality that head coach Ryan Warsofsky believes that the Sharks still are lacking in.

“What you can learn from Goody is he wants to impact the game [by] not just scoring goals,” he said. “Our young players, they think the way to impact the game is scoring goals. It’s not scoring goals all the time.”

Warsofsky then rattled off ways that the two-time Stanley Cup winner still impacts the game: On the penalty kill (he’s the Sharks most-used PK’ing forward), the simplicity of his game as a model for the rest of the team to follow, his willingness to fight (he’s the team leader in fights) and stand up for his teammates, being conscientious defensively, having a good stick, and being physical.

