Kings rookie Carter exits game vs. Magic with right shoulder injury

By Jordan Elliott

The Kings were dealt another tough blow.

Rookie guard Devin Carter officially is ruled out of Sacramento's game against the Orlando Magic on Saturday with an apparent shoulder injury.

Carter's injury occurred late in the second quarter of Saturday's game at Kia Center, with the rookie guard holding his right shoulder as he exited the court.

It's important to note that the apparent injury is not to the same shoulder that Carter had offseason surgery on, a procedure that forced the No. 13 overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft to miss a significant chunk of his rookie season.

Carter is averaging four points, 2.2 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 29 games during the 2024-25 NBA season, but has provided some highlight reel moments, including this poster dunk against the Cleveland Cavaliers last week.

OH MY, DEVIN 🤯

[image or embed]

— Kings on NBC Sports California (@nbcskings.bsky.social) March 19, 2025 at 7:43 PM

Hopefully Carter's injury isn't serious, as Sacramento can use all the help it can get as the Kings fight to remain in the Western Conference playoff picture as the season winds down.

