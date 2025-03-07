NHL Trade Deadline

Sharks trade Zetterlund to Senators for Ostapchuk, 2025 draft pick

By Sheng Peng

NBC Universal, Inc.

Sharks general manager Mike Grier has pulled off another NHL trade deadline shocker.

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

After trading San Jose's de facto No. 1 defenseman, Jake Walman, to the Edmonton Oilers on Thursday, Grier is sending popular winger Fabian Zetterlund to the Ottawa Senators.

The Sharks made the trade official nearly three hours after the noon PT deadline passed.

For Zetterlund, forward prospect Tristen Robins and a 2025 fourth-round draft pick, the Sharks are receiving forward prospect Zack Ostapchuk, forward Noah Gregor and Ottawa’s 2025 second-round draft pick.

Notably, the 25-year-old Zetterlund was a pending RFA. Originally acquired in the Timo Meier trade in February 2023, Zetterlund has blossomed into a crash-and-bang scoring winger, leading the Sharks with 24 goals last year. He has 17 goals this season.

San Jose Sharks

Marc-Edouard Vlasic Mar 5

Sharks' Vlasic sets NHL shot-blocking record with No. 2,165 in win over Sabres

NHL Mar 4

Sharks battle back to stun Leafs in shootout, snap 8-game skid

“They did make us an offer early this year and we chose to wait for after the season. They asked again to talk contract extension, we agreed and countered a few days ago,” Claude Lemieux, Zetterlund’s agent, told San Jose Hockey Now. “I can’t tell you if the trade was the result of the counteroffer or not.”

Read the full story on San Jose Hockey Now

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Download and follow the San Jose Hockey Now podcast

This article tagged under:

NHL Trade DeadlineFabian Zetterlund
Dashboard
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay Weather Weather Alerts State U.S. & World Sports WE INVESTIGATE Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers Newsletters California Live Entertainment Video Traffic Community
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us