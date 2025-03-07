Sharks trade Zetterlund to Senators for Ostapchuk, 2025 draft pick

Editor's note: Sheng Peng is a regular contributor to NBC Sports California’s Sharks coverage. You can read more of his coverage on San Jose Hockey Now, listen to him on the San Jose Hockey Now Podcast, and follow him on X at @Sheng_Peng.

Sharks general manager Mike Grier has pulled off another NHL trade deadline shocker.

After trading San Jose's de facto No. 1 defenseman, Jake Walman, to the Edmonton Oilers on Thursday, Grier is sending popular winger Fabian Zetterlund to the Ottawa Senators.

The Sharks made the trade official nearly three hours after the noon PT deadline passed.

For Zetterlund, forward prospect Tristen Robins and a 2025 fourth-round draft pick, the Sharks are receiving forward prospect Zack Ostapchuk, forward Noah Gregor and Ottawa’s 2025 second-round draft pick.

To Ottawa: Zetterlund, Robins and a 4th

To San Jose: Ostapchuk, Gregor and OTT's 2025 2nd — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) March 7, 2025

Notably, the 25-year-old Zetterlund was a pending RFA. Originally acquired in the Timo Meier trade in February 2023, Zetterlund has blossomed into a crash-and-bang scoring winger, leading the Sharks with 24 goals last year. He has 17 goals this season.

“They did make us an offer early this year and we chose to wait for after the season. They asked again to talk contract extension, we agreed and countered a few days ago,” Claude Lemieux, Zetterlund’s agent, told San Jose Hockey Now. “I can’t tell you if the trade was the result of the counteroffer or not.”

