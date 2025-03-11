William Eklund

Eklund feels like he lost ‘family member' in Sharks' Zetterlund trade

By Sheng Peng

NBC Universal, Inc.

Editor's note: Sheng Peng is a regular contributor to NBC Sports California's Sharks coverage.

As far as William Eklund is concerned, the Sharks traded away a literal family member in Fabian Zetterlund.

“He’s family for me, his family is my family. We hang out. We have Christmas together,” Eklund said Monday, after declining to speak on Saturday about San Jose's NHL trade deadline deal of his best friend to the Ottawa Senators. “That’s one of the toughest days of my life.”

Since the Sharks acquired Zetterlund in the Timo Meier trade in February 2023, the Swedish duo literally has been inseparable, on and off the ice.

They were even hanging out at the sauna when Zetterlund found out about the trade.

After practice, the 22-year-old Eklund spoke about the trade, his chat with general manager Mike Grier about it, what Zetterlund meant to him, his excitement to embrace a larger leadership role on the Sharks and being tired of losing.

