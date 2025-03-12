Patrick Giles

Giles showing why Sharks targeted him in Vanecek trade

By Sheng Peng

NBC Universal, Inc.

The Sharks wanted to add a goalie at the NHL trade deadline.

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

General manager Mike Grier admitted as much, after trading Vitek Vanecek and receiving prospect Georgi Romanov, who is stuck in the NHL and unable to suit up for the AHL playoffs.

“In an ideal world, we would have been able to bring in another goalie to kind of come in here and back [Alexandar] Georgiev up full-time and let Romanov go down there and play, but the price was high on some of the guys that we had interest in or teams didn’t want to move their goalie depth," Grier said.

Of course, the Sharks simply could have kept Vanecek, instead of sending him to the Florida Panthers straight-up for Patrick Giles.

But after watching Giles for two games with San Jose post-trade deadline, it’s clear to see why Grier traded for him.

The 6-foot-5 center scored his first career NHL goal on Tuesday night in a 3-2 loss against the Nashville Predators, flashing surprising skating and an effective north-south game in teal.

San Jose Sharks

Marc-Edouard Vlasic Mar 5

Sharks' Vlasic sets NHL shot-blocking record with No. 2,165 in win over Sabres

NHL Mar 4

Sharks battle back to stun Leafs in shootout, snap 8-game skid

Read the full story on San Jose Hockey Now

Download and follow the San Jose Hockey Now podcast

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Patrick Giles
Dashboard
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay Weather Weather Alerts State U.S. & World Sports WE INVESTIGATE Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers Newsletters California Live Entertainment Video Traffic Community
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us