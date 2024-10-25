Henry Thrun

Why normally mild-mannered Sharks' Thrun is seeking out fights

By Sheng Peng

NBC Universal, Inc.

Editor's note: Sheng Peng is a regular contributor to NBC Sports California’s Sharks coverage. You can read more of his coverage on San Jose Hockey Now, listen to him on the San Jose Hockey Now Podcast, and follow him on Twitter at @Sheng_Peng.

Defenseman Henry Thrun was looking for a fight.

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

On Sunday, after Colorado Avalanche forward Logan O’Connor caught Sharks forward Fabian Zetterlund with an awkward hit, Thrun tracked down the Avs' winger.

It was Thrun’s first-ever fight -- there’s no fighting in NCAA hockey, where the defenseman patrolled the Harvard blueline for three seasons.

But Thrun shared that he had been spilling for a fight for a while.

“First shift of the game, I asked someone if they wanted to fight, they didn’t want to,” Thrun said with a laugh.

What’s gotten into the typically mild-mannered 23-year-old?

San Jose Sharks

Cody Ceci Oct 23

Ceci offers blunt suggestion to Sharks after loss to Ducks

Macklin Celebrini Oct 22

Sharks GM Grier details development plan for Celebrini, Smith

“We’ve had some slow starts last few games. That was kind of where I made my mind up,” Thrun said about trying to boost the winless San Jose Sharks’ energy. “It was kind of a decision made before the game.”

Read the full story at San Jose Hockey Now

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Download and follow the San Jose Hockey Now podcast

This article tagged under:

Henry Thrun
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community Clear The Shelters
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us