Why normally mild-mannered Sharks' Thrun is seeking out fights

Editor's note: Sheng Peng is a regular contributor to NBC Sports California’s Sharks coverage. You can read more of his coverage on San Jose Hockey Now, listen to him on the San Jose Hockey Now Podcast, and follow him on Twitter at @Sheng_Peng.

Defenseman Henry Thrun was looking for a fight.

On Sunday, after Colorado Avalanche forward Logan O’Connor caught Sharks forward Fabian Zetterlund with an awkward hit, Thrun tracked down the Avs' winger.

It was Thrun’s first-ever fight -- there’s no fighting in NCAA hockey, where the defenseman patrolled the Harvard blueline for three seasons.

But Thrun shared that he had been spilling for a fight for a while.

“First shift of the game, I asked someone if they wanted to fight, they didn’t want to,” Thrun said with a laugh.

What’s gotten into the typically mild-mannered 23-year-old?

“We’ve had some slow starts last few games. That was kind of where I made my mind up,” Thrun said about trying to boost the winless San Jose Sharks’ energy. “It was kind of a decision made before the game.”

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Download and follow the San Jose Hockey Now podcast