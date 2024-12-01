Jake Walman

Has Walman found home with Sharks after early success?

By Sheng Peng

Has Jake Walman found a home with the San Jose Sharks?

You can’t argue with the early returns for Walman, acquired by Sharks general manager Mike Grier, along with a 2024 second-round pick, from the Detroit Red Wings for future considerations this past summer.

With two assists on Saturday, part of a 4-2 victory over the Seattle Kraken, Walman is up to 19 points, tied for sixth among all NHL defensemen with the likes of John Carlson, Rasmus Dahlin, Shayne Gostisbehere, and Dougie Hamilton. Walman also played a career-high 26:20 and leads San Jose at 22:32 per night.

So that’s the Sharks’ No. 1 d-man, signed until 2026-27 at just $3.4 million AAV, for the cost of nothing and a free second-round pick on top of that.

San Jose Sharks

