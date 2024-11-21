How two ugly minutes defined Sharks' rough loss to Stars

Editor's note: Sheng Peng is a regular contributor to NBC Sports California’s Sharks coverage. You can read more of his coverage on San Jose Hockey Now, listen to him on the San Jose Hockey Now Podcast, and follow him on Twitter at @Sheng_Peng.

So that’s what an NHL playoff team looks like.

At 8:22 of the second period Wednesday night at American Airlines Center, the Sharks looked very much in the game against the Dallas Stars, down 2-1 and just coming off a power play. Shots were Dallas 15-11.

The Stars would take over the next two minutes, punctuated by this Jamie Benn strike.

Another great assist from the Rook! pic.twitter.com/3sDXyV2gqd — Dallas Stars (@DallasStars) November 21, 2024

While the Sharks would make it interesting with a late Jake Walman goal, two empty netters would finish them off. Mikael Granlund also tallied for San Jose.

Jake Walman puts Team Teal within one 😬



pic.twitter.com/vVw6OkaSHt — Sharks on NBCS (@NBCSSharks) November 21, 2024

But in those two minutes before the Benn game-winner?

I saw a bigger, faster Stars side, on top of the Sharks. I saw San Jose being careless with the puck, not hard on pucks, and botching defensive coverages.

Two minutes and 34 seconds later, Dallas now up 3-1 and 20-11 shots, I saw a playoff team versus a non-playoff team.

