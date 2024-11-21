Mikael Granlund

How two ugly minutes defined Sharks' rough loss to Stars

By Sheng Peng

NBC Universal, Inc.

Editor's note: Sheng Peng is a regular contributor to NBC Sports California's Sharks coverage.

So that’s what an NHL playoff team looks like.

At 8:22 of the second period Wednesday night at American Airlines Center, the Sharks looked very much in the game against the Dallas Stars, down 2-1 and just coming off a power play. Shots were Dallas 15-11.

The Stars would take over the next two minutes, punctuated by this Jamie Benn strike.

While the Sharks would make it interesting with a late Jake Walman goal, two empty netters would finish them off. Mikael Granlund also tallied for San Jose.

But in those two minutes before the Benn game-winner?

I saw a bigger, faster Stars side, on top of the Sharks. I saw San Jose being careless with the puck, not hard on pucks, and botching defensive coverages.

Two minutes and 34 seconds later, Dallas now up 3-1 and 20-11 shots, I saw a playoff team versus a non-playoff team.

