Sharks trade Walman to Oilers for conditional first-round draft pick

By Sheng Peng

DENVER — It’s official.

The Sharks traded defenseman Jake Walman to the Edmonton Oilers for a conditional 2026 first-round pick and prospect Carl Berglund late Thursday night.

Per the Sharks, these are the conditions:

The selection is Top 12 protected; if the selection is in the Top 12, Edmonton may choose to transfer their 2027 first round selection to San Jose instead.

Should Edmonton choose to trade their 2027 first-round selection prior to the 2026 NHL Trade Deadline, their 2026 first-round selection will transfer to San Jose unconditionally.

The San Jose Sharks now have two first-round picks in each of the next two years, both of their own and the Dallas Stars’ 2025 first and the Oilers’ 2026 first.

