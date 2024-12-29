Sharks Analysis

Was Kostin trying to fight Pospisil right move in Sharks' loss?

By Sheng Peng

NBC Universal, Inc.

Editor's note: Sheng Peng is a regular contributor to NBC Sports California’s Sharks coverage. You can read more of his coverage on San Jose Hockey Now, listen to him on the San Jose Hockey Now Podcast, and follow him on Twitter at @Sheng_Peng.

“Not right now! Not right now! Not right now! You gotta play!”

>Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

That’s what color commentator Drew Remenda urged after Klim Kostin tried to fight Martin Pospisil with three minutes left and the Sharks down 2-1 to the Calgary Flames.

Pospisil had just hit Mikael Granlund in the numbers, close to the boards.

For what it’s worth, the Flames’ Sportsnet broadcast thought the hit was clean, and ridiculed Kostin for trying to drop the gloves with Pospisil.

Pospisil declined, and Calgary pulled out a 3-1 victory.

Macklin Celebrini was San Jose’s lone goal scorer, and Yaroslav Askarov stopped 30-of-32 shots in a losing effort.

San Jose Sharks

NHL 15 hours ago

Gilroy native Dustin Wolf leads Flames over Sharks

Macklin Celebrini Dec 19

Sharks make NHL history with late-game collapse vs. Avalanche

Personally? All this is something that I’ve been thinking about a lot, since Kevin Stenlund boarded Celebrini on Dec. 14.

Cody Ceci went after Stenlund then, as did Ty Dellandrea later in the game, but there was a sense that the Sharks could’ve done more to protect the future of the franchise.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. >Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Read the full article at San Jose Hockey Now

Download and follow the San Jose Hockey Now podcast

This article tagged under:

Sharks Analysis
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay Weather Weather Alerts State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers Newsletters Decision 2024 California Live Entertainment Video Traffic
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us