Sharks captain Couture announces end of 15-year NHL career

It's the end of an era for the Sharks.

Veteran San Jose center Logan Couture announced in a press conference on Tuesday at SAP Center that he no longer can continue his NHL career after 15 seasons.

"My career of playing hockey has come to an end," Couture said in his opening remarks. "I'm not physically able to play anymore. It's tough, it sucks, but it is what it is. I loved and cherished every single moment I got to play in this league. The NHL is everything I thought it would be as a kid."

Couture was selected by the Sharks with the No. 9 pick in the 2007 NHL Draft, debuting in the 2009-10 season, and played 14-plus seasons with San Jose before suffering a deep groin issue, specifically osteitis pubis, in January 2024. Couture has not played since, and missed the entire 2024-25 NHL season as he attempted to work his way back to the ice.

In 933 career games with San Jose, Couture, a two-time NHL All-Star, recorded 701 points (323 goals, 378 assists) while being named to the 2010-11 All-Rookie Team in his first full season with the Sharks.

Couture played a pivotal role in helping lead San Jose on numerous playoff runs from 2011-2019, including three Western Conference Finals appearances (2011, 2016, 2019) and one Stanley Cup (2016) appearance during his tenure.

The 36-year-old is beloved by Sharks fans, and now is hanging up his skates after a stellar career in San Jose.

