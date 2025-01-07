Couture isn't close to returning but he's still helping young Sharks

Editor's note: Sheng Peng is a regular contributor to NBC Sports California’s Sharks coverage. You can read more of his coverage on San Jose Hockey Now, listen to him on the San Jose Hockey Now Podcast, and follow him on Twitter at @Sheng_Peng.

Logan Couture isn’t close to coming back.

The San Jose Sharks captain hasn’t played since Jan. 31, 2024, after a recurrence of a deep groin issue that sidelined him for the first three months of the 2023-24 campaign.

Couture, who played in just six games last year, hasn’t skated since then.

“He’s continuing to train and go through the rehab process with our training staff," Sharks head coach Ryan Warsofsky said on Monday. "That’s kind of where it’s at right now. I don’t think he’s any closer to getting on the ice right now."

Warsofsky, however, wouldn’t rule Couture out for the 2024-25 campaign.

“I don’t think we’re at that point yet,” Warsofsky said.

Of course, 42 games into the season, it’s hard to imagine Couture making a comeback by April.

Warsofsky says Couture is still helping the Sharks though.

“He’s at the games at home," Warsofsky said. "He’s in our meetings. He’s on the roster, like he’s getting prepared to play. He’s still the captain of our hockey team.”

