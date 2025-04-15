Sharks Analysis

How quickly can Sharks find success after another dreadful season?

By Sheng Peng

NBC Universal, Inc.

If you can believe it, the Sharks are in the midst of their longest losing streak of the season.

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

San Jose has lost 10 in a row after a 2-1 overtime loss to the Vancouver Canucks on Monday.

When does the losing stop for the worst team in the NHL?

I don’t mean this streak — the Sharks, mercifully, have just one regular-season game remaining this season.

But it made me wonder: When’s the next time that we should expect the last-place Sharks in the playoffs?

Read the full article at San Jose Hockey Now

San Jose Sharks

Breaking News 19 hours ago

Report: Sharks captain Couture to announce end of NHL career Tuesday

NHL Draft 23 hours ago

Sharks secure best odds for No. 1 pick in 2025 NHL Draft Lottery

Download and follow the San Jose Hockey Now podcast

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Sharks Analysis
Dashboard
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay Weather Weather Alerts State U.S. & World Sports WE INVESTIGATE Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers Newsletters California Live Entertainment Video Traffic Community
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us