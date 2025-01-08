Sharks Analysis

Why rebuilding Sharks must follow standard set by Golden Knights

By Sheng Peng

Big Bad Vegas.

There’s a reason why Sharks fan favorite Tomáš Hertl chose to waive his No-Movement Clause to join the Vegas Golden Knights last trade deadline.

They’ve been the class of the Pacific Division since their expansion campaign, challenged in recent years by really just the Edmonton Oilers, one Stanley Cup, another Final appearance, and two semifinals in just seven seasons.

Vegas proved once again to be the standard that San Jose falls well short of, after a dominating 4-2 victory on Tuesday at SAP Center.

“They’re the best team in the league right now,” San Jose Sharks head coach Ryan Warsofsky admitted. “Extremely structured. They do things shift after shift after shift, game after game, that’s extremely consistent.”

San Jose, on the other hand, is a young team that is still searching far-and-wide for consistency.

Read the full story at San Jose Hockey Now

Download and follow the San Jose Hockey Now podcast

