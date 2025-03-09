Sharks Reaction

Sharks show some mettle but can't score early in loss to Islanders

By Sheng Peng

It was a tough trade deadline for the Sharks, but they showed some mettle in a 4-2 loss to the New York Islanders on Saturday at SAP Center.

They probably actually outplayed New York, especially in a first period where they jumped on a sleepy Isles squad, 17-1 shots.

But they couldn’t score, and the Islanders grabbed the lead with their second shot of the game and didn’t look back.

But for a Sharks squad that keeps taking hits, it was good to see this resiliency.

“Not like we were just gonna come out and roll over, we’re still an NHL hockey team, we played a good game, we had a lot of chances,” Macklin Celebrini said. “We play games like this, those shots will start going in, I think we’ll start getting a little bit more bounces.”

That said, it’s not easy to keep getting knocked down and getting up.

