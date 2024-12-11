Luke Kunin

Why Sharks' close loss to Hurricanes was a ‘step in right direction'

By Sheng Peng

RALEIGH, N.C. — Things can only get better for the San Jose Sharks, right?

That’s what they’re hoping, after a 3-2 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes on Tuesday.

Luke Kunin scored twice.

“It was a step in the right direction. Any time you lose 8-1 and then give up 53 shots, that’s pretty much rock bottom,” head coach Ryan Warsofsky said. “So it was a step.”

It’s been a wild road trip, to say the least: Two victories to start, including perhaps the win of the season, a 2-1 OT victory over the Eastern Conference-leading Washington Capitals. “Rock bottom”, an 8-1 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning and 3-1 to the defending champion Florida Panthers. Then, the trade of popular goalie and arguable team MVP Mackenzie Blackwood.

