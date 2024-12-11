Why Sharks' close loss to Hurricanes was a ‘step in right direction'

Editor's note: Sheng Peng is a regular contributor to NBC Sports California’s Sharks coverage. You can read more of his coverage on San Jose Hockey Now, listen to him on the San Jose Hockey Now Podcast, and follow him on Twitter at @Sheng_Peng.

RALEIGH, N.C. — Things can only get better for the San Jose Sharks, right?

That’s what they’re hoping, after a 3-2 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes on Tuesday.

Luke Kunin scored twice.

“It was a step in the right direction. Any time you lose 8-1 and then give up 53 shots, that’s pretty much rock bottom,” head coach Ryan Warsofsky said. “So it was a step.”

It’s been a wild road trip, to say the least: Two victories to start, including perhaps the win of the season, a 2-1 OT victory over the Eastern Conference-leading Washington Capitals. “Rock bottom”, an 8-1 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning and 3-1 to the defending champion Florida Panthers. Then, the trade of popular goalie and arguable team MVP Mackenzie Blackwood.

