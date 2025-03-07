Luke Kunin

Sharks trade Kunin to Blue Jackets for 2025 fourth-round draft pick

By Sheng Peng

The Sharks traded forward Luke Kunin to the Columbus Blue Jackets, the team announced shortly after Friday's noon deadline.

San Jose receives a 2025 fourth-round draft pick from the Blue Jackets. The selection originally belonged to the St. Louis Blues.

Kunin, an alternate captain, was held out of Thursday night’s 7-3 loss at the Colorado Avalanche for trade reasons.

Kunin was having his best season with the Sharks, notching 11 goals in 63 games.

A go-to penalty killer for head coach Ryan Warsofsky, Kunin is a scrappy heart-and-soul center-winger, best suited for bottom-six duty.

“He’s a gamer. Puts his body on the line. He knows what he is as a player. I can’t say enough good things about Luke,” Warsofsky said on Thursday. “He’s been good for me to lean on, as a leader in that leadership group. He gives everything he’s got every single night.”

