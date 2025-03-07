Sharks trade Kunin to Blue Jackets for 2025 fourth-round draft pick

Editor's note: Sheng Peng is a regular contributor to NBC Sports California’s Sharks coverage. You can read more of his coverage on San Jose Hockey Now, listen to him on the San Jose Hockey Now Podcast, and follow him on X at @Sheng_Peng.

The Sharks traded forward Luke Kunin to the Columbus Blue Jackets, the team announced shortly after Friday's noon deadline.

San Jose receives a 2025 fourth-round draft pick from the Blue Jackets. The selection originally belonged to the St. Louis Blues.

Kunin, an alternate captain, was held out of Thursday night’s 7-3 loss at the Colorado Avalanche for trade reasons.

Kunin was having his best season with the Sharks, notching 11 goals in 63 games.

A go-to penalty killer for head coach Ryan Warsofsky, Kunin is a scrappy heart-and-soul center-winger, best suited for bottom-six duty.

“He’s a gamer. Puts his body on the line. He knows what he is as a player. I can’t say enough good things about Luke,” Warsofsky said on Thursday. “He’s been good for me to lean on, as a leader in that leadership group. He gives everything he’s got every single night.”

