Sharks follow familiar formula to close win over Devils

By Sheng Peng

NEWARK, N.J. — On paper, the Sharks’ last two wins look similar, and not necessarily in a good way.

On Nov. 5, Vitek Vanecek made 49 saves to beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 2-1 in overtime.

On Sunday night, Mackenzie Blackwood made 44 saves to shut out his old team, the New Jersey Devils, 1-0.

Nico Sturm scored for the Sharks.

Of course, you never want to surrender 40-plus shots in a game.

