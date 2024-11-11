Sharks follow familiar formula to close win over Devils

Editor's note: Sheng Peng is a regular contributor to NBC Sports California’s Sharks coverage. You can read more of his coverage on San Jose Hockey Now, listen to him on the San Jose Hockey Now Podcast, and follow him on Twitter at @Sheng_Peng.

NEWARK, N.J. — On paper, the Sharks’ last two wins look similar, and not necessarily in a good way.

On Nov. 5, Vitek Vanecek made 49 saves to beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 2-1 in overtime.

On Sunday night, Mackenzie Blackwood made 44 saves to shut out his old team, the New Jersey Devils, 1-0.

Nico Sturm scored for the Sharks.

Of course, you never want to surrender 40-plus shots in a game.

