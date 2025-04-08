Macklin Celebrini

How Celebrini made Sharks franchise history vs. Flames

By Will Simonds

The 2024-25 NHL regular season might not be going well on paper for the league-worst Sharks.

But there's a clear silver lining in rookie center Macklin Celebrini.

With his first-period assist -- his 35th of the season -- against the Calgary Flames on Monday, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NHL Draft set a franchise rookie record for San Jose.

Celebrini overtook former winger Pat Falloon, who tallied 34 assists in the Sharks' inaugural 1991-92 season.

The 18-year-old finished Monday's 3-2 loss at SAP Center with two assists, both on goals by fellow promising youngster Will Smith.

That second point for Celebrini gave him a season total of 57 in his quest for the Calder Trophy. As a result, he moved ahead of Logan Couture for No. 2 on the Sharks' all-time leaderboard for points by a rookie; Celebrini has five more games to eclipse another Falloon franchise record at 59 points.

