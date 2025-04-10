Celebrini cherishes unforgettable hat trick in Sharks-Wild game

Editor's note: Sheng Peng is a regular contributor to NBC Sports California’s Sharks coverage. You can read more of his coverage on San Jose Hockey Now, listen to him on the San Jose Hockey Now Podcast, and follow him on Twitter at @Sheng_Peng.

Macklin Celebrini had himself a night, scoring his first NHL hat trick while setting a Sharks rookie record in the process.

Celebrini did it all in front of Make-A-Wish cancer survivor Luke Schumann, whose wish to meet the rookie superstar was granted last weekend in San Jose, before the Sharks’ 5-1 loss to the Seattle Kraken.

Celebrini notched three goals and added two assists in the Sharks' 8-7 OT loss to the Minnesota Wild on Wednesday night at Xcel Energy Center.

These five points gave the rookie 62 for the season, blowing by Pat Falloon’s 59, which had been the franchise record for a rookie, set in the San Jose Sharks’ expansion campaign in 1991-92.

Celebrini’s hat trick was also the first by a No. 1 pick in his rookie season since Auston Matthews in 2016.

Macklin Celebrini is making his mark on the NHL ✨ pic.twitter.com/HnGNw05usz — ESPN (@espn) April 10, 2025

It all started with Celebrini holding off star defenseman Brock Faber in front of the net, to Schumann’s delight:

Celebrini sneaks in a game-tying goal 🔥 pic.twitter.com/MgTMRmsejK — Sharks on NBCS (@NBCSSharks) April 10, 2025

