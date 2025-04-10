Macklin Celebrini

Celebrini cherishes unforgettable hat trick in Sharks-Wild game

By Sheng Peng

NBC Universal, Inc.

Editor's note: Sheng Peng is a regular contributor to NBC Sports California’s Sharks coverage. You can read more of his coverage on San Jose Hockey Now, listen to him on the San Jose Hockey Now Podcast, and follow him on Twitter at @Sheng_Peng.

Macklin Celebrini had himself a night, scoring his first NHL hat trick while setting a Sharks rookie record in the process.

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

Celebrini did it all in front of Make-A-Wish cancer survivor Luke Schumann, whose wish to meet the rookie superstar was granted last weekend in San Jose, before the Sharks’ 5-1 loss to the Seattle Kraken.

Celebrini notched three goals and added two assists in the Sharks' 8-7 OT loss to the Minnesota Wild on Wednesday night at Xcel Energy Center.

These five points gave the rookie 62 for the season, blowing by Pat Falloon’s 59, which had been the franchise record for a rookie, set in the San Jose Sharks’ expansion campaign in 1991-92.

Celebrini’s hat trick was also the first by a No. 1 pick in his rookie season since Auston Matthews in 2016.

San Jose Sharks

Macklin Celebrini Apr 7

How Celebrini made Sharks franchise history vs. Flames

Macklin Celebrini Apr 4

5-year-old cancer survivor sees wish come true meeting Sharks' Celebrini

It all started with Celebrini holding off star defenseman Brock Faber in front of the net, to Schumann’s delight:

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Read the full article on San Jose Hockey Now

Download and follow the San Jose Hockey Now podcast

This article tagged under:

Macklin CelebriniSharks Analysis
Dashboard
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay Weather Weather Alerts State U.S. & World Sports WE INVESTIGATE Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers Newsletters California Live Entertainment Video Traffic Community
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us