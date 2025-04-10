Watch Sharks rookie Celebrini score first career hat trick vs. Wild

Macklin Celebrini added to his remarkable rookie Sharks season lore on Wednesday night.

The center and No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NHL Draft scored his first career hat trick in San Jose’s intense 8-7 overtime loss to the Minnesota Wild at Xcel Energy Center.

MACKLIN CELEBRINI HAS HIS FIRST CAREER HAT TRICK 🎩🎩🎩 pic.twitter.com/bOx1d7Q9LO — Sharks on NBCS (@NBCSSharks) April 10, 2025

It was Celebrini’s first career four-point game – he finished with five – as he scored three goals with two assists.

And with 24 goals and 38 assists on the 2024-25 NHL season, the 18-year-old grew his campaign-long point total to 62 and now has the Sharks’ franchise record for most points in a rookie season, passing Pat Falloon’s previous record of 59 from 1991-92.

Celebrini’s No. 1 fan and Make-A-Wish-kid Luke Schumann notably was in attendance for the trademark game.

Make-A-Wish kid Luke Schumann was loving the go-ahead goal by his favorite player 🥹 pic.twitter.com/FPSSLQYBrE — Sharks on NBCS (@NBCSSharks) April 10, 2025

There truly is no player like Celebrini.

His hat trick was the first by any rookie this season, and the first by a rookie since Utah Hockey Club center Logan Cooley on March 28, 2024. It also was the first hat trick by a rookie No. 1 overall pick since Toronto Maple Leafs center Auston Matthews' in 2016, and the fifth by a rookie in Sharks history -- Tomáš Hertl, Ryane Clowe, Alexei Yegorov and Rob Gaudreau own the others.

Celebrini entered San Jose with many bestowing the highest of expectations on him. But over 66 games, it’s clear the Boston University product is the Shark’s future and more.

