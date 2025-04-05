Macklin Celebrini

Celebrini, Sharks host Make-A-Wish cancer survivor at practice

By Sheng Peng

NBC Universal, Inc.

The San Jose Sharks and Macklin Celebrini welcomed Make-A-Wish cancer survivor Luke Schumann to practice.

Schumann is five, and the San Jose Sharks, in partnership with the Make-A-Wish Foundation, granted the Minnesota native’s wish, to meet Celebrini.

Celebrini, closer in age to Schumann than some of his Sharks’ teammates, spent time with Schumann before, during, and after practice on Friday. During practice, Schumann and his two siblings Ryan and Ellie took shots on Gabriel Carriere, passed the puck with Celebrini and Will Smith, led post-practice push-ups, and more.

“We were building some chemistry out there,” Celebrini said of potential 2038 draft pick Schumann. “Hopefully when he gets older, we can play together.”

Schumann even took a penalty shot at the end of a drill in front of the team. A San Jose Sharks practice tradition under head coach Ryan Warsofsky, a goalie save means that the skaters have to skate and vice versa.

