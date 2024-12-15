Sharks admit refs didn't cost them game in loss to Utah Hockey Club

Editor's note: Sheng Peng is a regular contributor to NBC Sports California’s Sharks coverage. You can read more of his coverage on San Jose Hockey Now, listen to him on the San Jose Hockey Now Podcast, and follow him on Twitter at @Sheng_Peng.

Cody Ceci is right.

The officials did miss obvious and pivotal calls on Utah Hockey Club in the San Jose Sharks’ 4-3 loss, from Kevin Stenlund boarding Macklin Celebrini to Logan Cooley hitting Mikael Granlund’s head.

Here's another look at the uncalled Cooley shot on Granlund that got #SJSharks heated at the end of the game.



Looked worse on first view, it wasn't an elbow, but still a head shot. pic.twitter.com/EEGVxKEYN0 — Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) December 15, 2024

But it wasn’t the refs that outshot the Sharks 16-2 after Fabian Zetterlund gave San Jose a 3-2 lead.

Utah scored two late goals to wrestle the lead away.

“The biggest thing for us was we were a little too much on our heels, I think, in the third and allowed them to get their chances and find their way in, back into the game. So I think that’s the biggest takeaway from the game,” 12-year NHL veteran Ceci said. “Officiating, yeah, it’s quick, and it goes either way sometimes. So we’re not going to blame too much on that.”

It’s a hard truth for a young, understandably emotional San Jose Sharks team to learn.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. >Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Download and follow the San Jose Hockey Now podcast