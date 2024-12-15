Sharks Analysis

Sharks admit refs didn't cost them game in loss to Utah Hockey Club

By Sheng Peng

NBC Universal, Inc.

Cody Ceci is right.

The officials did miss obvious and pivotal calls on Utah Hockey Club in the San Jose Sharks’ 4-3 loss, from Kevin Stenlund boarding Macklin Celebrini to Logan Cooley hitting Mikael Granlund’s head.

But it wasn’t the refs that outshot the Sharks 16-2 after Fabian Zetterlund gave San Jose a 3-2 lead.

Utah scored two late goals to wrestle the lead away.

“The biggest thing for us was we were a little too much on our heels, I think, in the third and allowed them to get their chances and find their way in, back into the game. So I think that’s the biggest takeaway from the game,” 12-year NHL veteran Ceci said. “Officiating, yeah, it’s quick, and it goes either way sometimes. So we’re not going to blame too much on that.”

It’s a hard truth for a young, understandably emotional San Jose Sharks team to learn.

Read the full article at San Jose Hockey Now

Sharks AnalysisMacklin CelebriniCody Ceci
