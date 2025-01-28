Sharks' win vs Penguins showed why veterans still matter on young team

Editor's note: Sheng Peng is a regular contributor to NBC Sports California’s Sharks coverage. You can read more of his coverage on San Jose Hockey Now, listen to him on the San Jose Hockey Now Podcast, and follow him on Twitter at @Sheng_Peng.

The Sharks were smarter with the puck on Monday.

That helped them snap a six-game losing streak, as they pulled out a 2-1 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins at SAP Center.

Mikael Granlund and Macklin Celebrini scored, and Yaroslav Askarov made 29 saves.

“We weren’t forcing things,” Sharks head coach Ryan Warsofsky said postgame. “We don’t want to get to chucking pucks around and putting pucks in the middle of the ice [on the breakout]. So that was something we discussed.”

Two exit passes stood out, one good, one bad, one from a veteran, one from a rookie.

This also was the difference between winning and losing hockey, mature and immature hockey.

