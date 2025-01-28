Sharks Analysis

Sharks' win vs Penguins showed why veterans still matter on young team

By Sheng Peng

NBC Universal, Inc.

The Sharks were smarter with the puck on Monday.

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

That helped them snap a six-game losing streak, as they pulled out a 2-1 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins at SAP Center.

Mikael Granlund and Macklin Celebrini scored, and Yaroslav Askarov made 29 saves.

“We weren’t forcing things,” Sharks head coach Ryan Warsofsky said postgame. “We don’t want to get to chucking pucks around and putting pucks in the middle of the ice [on the breakout]. So that was something we discussed.”

Two exit passes stood out, one good, one bad, one from a veteran, one from a rookie.

This also was the difference between winning and losing hockey, mature and immature hockey.

San Jose Sharks

Macklin Celebrini 26 mins ago

Celebrini's goal, Askarov's save on penalty shot lead Sharks' win over Penguins

NHL Jan 25

Sharks no match for defending champion Panthers

Read the full story on San Jose Hockey Now

Download and follow the San Jose Hockey Now podcast

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Sharks AnalysisTyler Toffoli
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay Weather Weather Alerts State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers Newsletters Decision 2024 California Live Entertainment Video Traffic
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us