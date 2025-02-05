Two ways Sharks can make long-term progress before end of season

Editor's note: Sheng Peng is a regular contributor to NBC Sports California’s Sharks coverage. You can read more of his coverage on San Jose Hockey Now, listen to him on the San Jose Hockey Now Podcast, and follow him on Twitter at @Sheng_Peng.

It has been a tough week for Team Teal.

On Jan. 30, the Sharks put forth a “downright embarrassing” effort in a 6-2 loss to the Seattle Kraken.

Two days later, they traded leading scorer Mikael Granlund and top shutdown defenseman Cody Ceci to the Dallas Stars for draft picks.

Tuesday’s effort, even in a 4-3 loss to the Montreal Canadiens, was an encouraging response.

Macklin Celebrini, Collin Graf and Tyler Toffoli scored. For just the 12th time this season, the Sharks outshot their opponent, 30-20.

We know the truth: The last-place Sharks aren’t going to win a lot of games the rest of this season.

Despite what the players say, and they have to say it, the bar isn’t wins and losses here. They need to keep the bar high, I don’t.

