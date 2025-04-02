Editor's note: Sheng Peng is a regular contributor to NBC Sports California’s Sharks coverage. You can read more of his coverage on San Jose Hockey Now, listen to him on the San Jose Hockey Now Podcast, and follow him on Twitter at @Sheng_Peng.

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Macklin Celebrini has had an interesting week.

The San Jose Sharks rookie has experienced the highs and lows of being the 2024 No. 1 overall pick, and all the attention that brings, in both good and bad ways.

San Jose Hockey Now caught up with Celebrini about all this after Tuesday's morning skate at Honda Center.

On the ice, it was a rough weekend for the Sharks, as they were pasted by a combined 14-2 in back-to-back nights by the New York Rangers and Los Angeles Kings. The 18-year-old, carrying the responsibility of being the team’s No. 1 center, went pointless on the scoresheet and was a minus-5.

Celebrini appears to lose an edge chasing Kuzmenko, after Kempe scores to make it 6-1 Kings, he sits there for a bit, slowly skates back to bench and baseball bat swings his stick at the bench door opening — Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) March 31, 2025

Celebrini doesn’t seem like he cares much about winning the Calder Trophy. But this weekend, along with defenseman Lane Hutson’s spectacular three-assist performance for the wild card-chasing Montreal Canadiens in a 4-3 victory over the Florida Panthers on Sunday, might have sealed the Calder vote for Celebrini’s Boston University teammate.

Celebrini, on the Calder Trophy race: "I want to stop losing." — Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) December 30, 2024

Off the ice, the Rangers team bus backed into Celebrini's Range Rover post-game, causing minor damage to both vehicles, an unusual story that went viral because, well, he’s Macklin Celebrini.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

But something for Celebrini to look forward to, and the good side of his newfound celebrity, is that he can positively impact people’s lives, in ways that perhaps are still surprising even to him.

There's an adults game at Crypto now, after Kings-Sharks.



There are 2 children on the bench, not playing.



One is wearing a Doughty Kings uni. The other is wearing, in LA, a Celebrini uni.



Seems like for 1st time in a long time, #SJSharks have a star who transcends San Jose? — Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) March 31, 2025

Case in point. On Monday, the Sharks and the Make-A-Wish Foundation announced that cancer survivor Luke Schumann’s wish is to meet Celebrini.

The five-year-old Lakeville, Minneapolis native will meet Celebrini and practice with the Sharks on Friday, play shinny hockey with Celebrini, and will be picked up and driven to Saturday's game against the Seattle Kraken by Celebrini. Schumann will also read the Sharks’ starting lineup to the team before the game, ride the Zamboni between periods, and meet mascot SJ Sharkie.

Celebrini spoke on Hutson, Luke Schumann, his car, and something else that’s good about being the No. 1 pick, getting to hang out with Joe Thornton, Patrick Marleau, Auston Matthews, and Mitch Marner.

Best buddy Will Smith also provided more insight into the hangout with the Toronto Maple Leafs stars.

Macklin Celebrini, on Lane Hutson:

"I said last summer, I went on Spittin' Chiclets, and I said the kind of player he is," Celebrini said. "I don't think I held back in how highly I thought of him, and what I thought he'd be doing this year.

"You just got to watch him. He's such a good puck-mover, so smart, competitive. He's works hard. There's no one on the ice that wants to make a difference more than him."

Celebrini, on how quickly he said yes to Luke Schumann’s wish to meet him:

"Right away," Celebrini said. "I think it's cool.

"I mean, I'm just very, I don't know, I'm kind of taken back at why he wanted to pick me. I can't wait for him to come out and kind of spend those couple days with him."

Celebrini, on this being the positive side of all the attention that he has received this year:

"One hundred percent," Celebrini said. "Just being able to do that for him and make that kind of wish come true and be there for him, I'm grateful. Like I said, I'm excited to kind of spend those couple days with him."

Celebrini, on his reaction to the New York Rangers bus backing into his car:

"I gotta get my car fixed," Celebrini said with a laugh.

Nothing like the hockey family. 💙



📸: IG/patrickmarleau.12 pic.twitter.com/QQ14aVTViz — San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) March 29, 2025

Celebrini, on hanging out with Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner last Wednesday night:

"They kind of reunited over dinner, once they got into town, and obviously we're living with [Joe Thornton and Patrick Marleau], so we kind of got invited," Celebrini said. "And, I mean, it's great. They're great people, and it is really cool."

Will Smith, on the hangout, which also included Marleau and Thornton’s kids:

"That was a lot of fun," Smith said. "Sitting around that dinner table is pretty crazy, looking at all the guys and how good of a career everyone's had. That was fun. We're playing games, and good to get to meet them and hang out.

"Just playing knee hockey, that’s fun."

Download and follow the San Jose Hockey Now podcast