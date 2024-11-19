Macklin Celebrini

Sharks learning how to win with OT victory vs. Red Wings

By Sheng Peng

NBC Universal, Inc.

The San Jose Sharks were 1-7-2 in their first 10 games. They’re 5-3-2 in their last 10, after a thrilling 5-4 overtime victory over the Detroit Red Wings.

William Eklund scored twice, Tyler Toffoli and Luke Kunin tallied, and Macklin Celebrini delivered the first OT winner of his career.

The Sharks, slowly but surely, are perhaps starting to learn how to win games.

One sign of that?

Tied 3-3 heading into the third period, the Sharks put their foot on the Red Wings’ throat, starting with Kunin’s early third-period goal. Impressively, they kept the pressure on. Per Natural Stat Trick, San Jose dominated 5-on-5, 18-10 Shot Attempts, 10-3 Shots, and 10-4 Scoring Chances.

