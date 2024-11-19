Sharks learning how to win with OT victory vs. Red Wings

Editor's note: Sheng Peng is a regular contributor to NBC Sports California’s Sharks coverage. You can read more of his coverage on San Jose Hockey Now, listen to him on the San Jose Hockey Now Podcast, and follow him on Twitter at @Sheng_Peng.

The San Jose Sharks were 1-7-2 in their first 10 games. They’re 5-3-2 in their last 10, after a thrilling 5-4 overtime victory over the Detroit Red Wings.

William Eklund scored twice, Tyler Toffoli and Luke Kunin tallied, and Macklin Celebrini delivered the first OT winner of his career.

MACKLIN FOR THE WINNNNNNNNNN pic.twitter.com/sg6nFxmqnC — Sharks on NBCS (@NBCSSharks) November 19, 2024

The Sharks, slowly but surely, are perhaps starting to learn how to win games.

One sign of that?

Tied 3-3 heading into the third period, the Sharks put their foot on the Red Wings’ throat, starting with Kunin’s early third-period goal. Impressively, they kept the pressure on. Per Natural Stat Trick, San Jose dominated 5-on-5, 18-10 Shot Attempts, 10-3 Shots, and 10-4 Scoring Chances.

