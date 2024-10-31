Macklin Celebrini

Celebrini returns to Sharks practice, takes step toward return

By Sheng Peng

NBC Universal, Inc.

We have some good Macklin Celebrini news!

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

The rookie rejoined the San Jose Sharks at practice on Thursday, a full morning skate ahead of their matchup against the Chicago Blackhawks at SAP Center.

Celebrini skated before the practice, participated fully in the session, and then stayed out with the extras. That’s a good sign that he’s doing well, and it appears that he’s moving without obvious restrictions.

“Looks healthy to me,” Will Smith told San Jose Hockey Now with a twinkle in his eye.

Read the full story on San Jose Hockey Now

San Jose Sharks

NHL Oct 30

3rd-period rally lifts Sharks over Kings

Sharks Analysis 18 hours ago

How scouts, exec see Liljegren's fit with Sharks after trade

Download and follow the San Jose Hockey Now podcast

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Macklin Celebrini
Decision 2024 Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us