Celebrini returns to Sharks practice, takes step toward return

We have some good Macklin Celebrini news!

The rookie rejoined the San Jose Sharks at practice on Thursday, a full morning skate ahead of their matchup against the Chicago Blackhawks at SAP Center.

Celebrini skated before the practice, participated fully in the session, and then stayed out with the extras. That’s a good sign that he’s doing well, and it appears that he’s moving without obvious restrictions.

Macklin Celebrini (in teal) staying out with the extras.



Good sign if he can get through today, pre-practice skate & full practice & post-practice with no issue. We’ll see tomorrow pic.twitter.com/OSEZccoq1r — Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) October 31, 2024

“Looks healthy to me,” Will Smith told San Jose Hockey Now with a twinkle in his eye.

