How Sharks rookie Celebrini showed maturity after ugly loss to Stars

Typically, after an embarrassing loss, you wouldn’t ask an 18-year-old to answer for the team postgame.

Those responsibilities usually are left for leadership or veteran players, which is why you see, after the Sharks’ many, many humiliating defeats over the last handful of seasons, basically a rotation of captains come out after stinkers.

Whose turn is it tonight? We got Mario Ferraro on Tuesday. Let’s get Luke Kunin today.

It’s sort of an unspoken agreement between local media, who select which Sharks players to speak postgame, and team PR, that you let the vets speak for the team in the worst of times.

It makes sense.

After San Jose's 8-3 loss to the Dallas Stars on Saturday, though, I was curious how Macklin Celebrini saw such a defeat.

