Celebrini gets unfortunate reality check in Sharks' loss to Wild

Editor's note: Sheng Peng is a regular contributor to NBC Sports California’s Sharks coverage. You can read more of his coverage on San Jose Hockey Now, listen to him on the San Jose Hockey Now Podcast, and follow him on Twitter at @Sheng_Peng.

Welcome to (the reality of) the San Jose Sharks, Macklin Celebrini.

Despite Celebrini’s best efforts — two goals and seven of San Jose’s 26 shots — the Sharks lost 5-2 to the Minnesota Wild.

The 2024 first-overall pick scored spectacular goals, especially his second strike.

Where we you during Macklin Celebrini's first multi-goal game? pic.twitter.com/e1xrQR0y6w — Sharks on NBCS (@NBCSSharks) November 8, 2024

But that wasn’t enough, as San Jose was battered by a simply better team.

“That’s the type of team, hopefully, we can start building in the future,” San Jose Sharks head coach Ryan Warsofsky said of the 9-2-2 Wild. “Heavy, physical, fast team that can get on teams, [that’s] their identity.”

The Sharks aren’t close to that…yet.

That’s not to excuse Celebrini for his share of the loss. The 18-year-old struggled with turnovers, especially in the opening frame. As the team’s first-line center, he has a lot to improve.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

This season is all about growing pains, Celebrini included.

Anyway, Celebrini is going to have a lot of nights like this in his rookie campaign, “Celebrini impresses, but the Sharks…”

Download and follow the San Jose Hockey Now podcast