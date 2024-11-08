Macklin Celebrini

Celebrini gets unfortunate reality check in Sharks' loss to Wild

By Sheng Peng

NBC Universal, Inc.

Editor's note: Sheng Peng is a regular contributor to NBC Sports California’s Sharks coverage. You can read more of his coverage on San Jose Hockey Now, listen to him on the San Jose Hockey Now Podcast, and follow him on Twitter at @Sheng_Peng.

Welcome to (the reality of) the San Jose Sharks, Macklin Celebrini.

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

Despite Celebrini’s best efforts — two goals and seven of San Jose’s 26 shots — the Sharks lost 5-2 to the Minnesota Wild.

The 2024 first-overall pick scored spectacular goals, especially his second strike.

But that wasn’t enough, as San Jose was battered by a simply better team.

“That’s the type of team, hopefully, we can start building in the future,” San Jose Sharks head coach Ryan Warsofsky said of the 9-2-2 Wild. “Heavy, physical, fast team that can get on teams, [that’s] their identity.”

San Jose Sharks

Macklin Celebrini 4 hours ago

Macklin Celebrini, NHL's youngest player, scores on Marc-Andre Fleury, league's oldest

Macklin Celebrini 15 hours ago

Sharks rookie Celebrini's first multi-goal game rooted in symbolism

The Sharks aren’t close to that…yet.

That’s not to excuse Celebrini for his share of the loss. The 18-year-old struggled with turnovers, especially in the opening frame. As the team’s first-line center, he has a lot to improve.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

This season is all about growing pains, Celebrini included.

Anyway, Celebrini is going to have a lot of nights like this in his rookie campaign, “Celebrini impresses, but the Sharks…”

Read the full article at San Jose Hockey Now

Download and follow the San Jose Hockey Now podcast

This article tagged under:

Macklin Celebrini
Decision 2024 Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us