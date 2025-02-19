Macklin Celebrini

Celebrini to get even with Smith after winning Beanpot bet

By Sheng Peng

NBC Universal, Inc.

Editor's note: Sheng Peng is a regular contributor to NBC Sports California’s Sharks coverage. You can read more of his coverage on San Jose Hockey Now, listen to him on the San Jose Hockey Now Podcast, and follow him on Twitter at @Sheng_Peng.

Macklin Celebrini is about to get even with Sharks teammate Will Smith.

In January, because Celebrini’s Boston University lost a weekend series to Smith’s Boston College, Celebrini was forced to wear Smith’s BC jersey to a Sharks game.

“He made sure it was the one that he beat us in,” Celebrini noted.

Both star rookies were in college last year, when the Eagles beat the Terriers in the Hockey East Championship.

Celebrini and Smith continued their friendly wager last week, when BU and BC met in the Beanpot final.

This time, Celebrini came out on top, as the scrappy Terriers shut down the high-flying Eagles 4-1.

Celebrini and Smith confirmed on Tuesday, the first Sharks practice since the beginning of the 4 Nations Face-Off, that the bet remains the same: Smith now will have to wear Celebrini’s BU jersey to a game.

Read the full story on San Jose Hockey Now

