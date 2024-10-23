Macklin Celebrini

Sharks GM Grier details development plan for Celebrini, Smith

By Sheng Peng

NBC Universal, Inc.

Editor's note: Sheng Peng is a regular contributor to NBC Sports California’s Sharks coverage. You can read more of his coverage on San Jose Hockey Now, listen to him on the San Jose Hockey Now Podcast, and follow him on Twitter at @Sheng_Peng.

Sharks general manager Mike Grier took us behind the scenes of Macklin Celebrini and Will Smith’s development plans on Monday.

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

“There’s been a lot of thought and effort put into this from our performance group, led by Mike Potenza, the medical staff, the training [and] strength conditioning staff,” Grier said.

Potenza is San Jose's director of high performance.

Grier added that Celebrini’s father, Golden State Warriors director of sports medicine and performance Rick Celebrini, is involved with Celebrini’s plan, though not with Smith’s.

“[With Rick] being in the sports science world as well, he had input and is on board with everything that we’re going to do with him,” Grier said.

Potenza came back to the Sharks this past summer after spending the last two years with Rick Celebrini in Golden State. Previously, he had been with the Sharks from 2006 to 2022.

San Jose Sharks

Macklin Celebrini Oct 21

Grier confirms Sharks rookie Celebrini out at least two more weeks

Sharks News Oct 21

How stats show Sharks took step forward in loss to Avalanche

Read the full story on San Jose Hockey Now

Download and follow the San Jose Hockey Now podcast

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Macklin CelebriniWill SmithMike Grier
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community Clear The Shelters
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us