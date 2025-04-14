Sharks secure best odds for No. 1 pick in 2025 NHL Draft Lottery

Editor's note: Sheng Peng is a regular contributor to NBC Sports California’s Sharks coverage. You can read more of his coverage on San Jose Hockey Now, listen to him on the San Jose Hockey Now Podcast, and follow him on Twitter at @Sheng_Peng.

The Sharks are No. 1! The Sharks are No. 1!

In 2025 NHL Draft Lottery odds, that is.

By virtue of the Chicago Blackhawks’ 5-4 shootout loss to the Winnipeg Jets on Saturday night, San Jose, as the worst team in the NHL, now have guaranteed themselves the top draft lottery odds.

According to Tankathon, the Sharks will have a 25.5-percent chance of securing the No. 1-overall pick again. At the moment, the second-worst team in the league, the Blackhawks, have a 13.5 percent chance, while the third-worst Nashville Predators have an 11.5-percent chance

The Sharks can pick no worse than No. 3 in the 2025 Draft.

Download and follow the San Jose Hockey Now podcast